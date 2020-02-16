Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 1:50AM MST until February 16 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Rain and snow showers could create wind gusts in

excess of 45 mph at times.

* WHERE…Pocatello, American Falls, Shoshone, Blackfoot, Burley,

Oakley, Inkom and Lava Hot Springs.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Limited blowing and drifting snow is

possible at higher elevations above pass level.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.