Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 11:12AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm for Western Wyoming through this Evening…
.A storm system will continue to bring significant snow across
far much of western Wyoming through this evening.
* WHAT and WHERE…Periods of moderate to heavy snow across
Jackson Hole and surrounding mountains. Additional snow
accumulations this afternoon and evening of 2 to 4 inches in the
lower elevations, and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM tonight. The heaviest snowfall will occur
through 5 PM.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially over mountains
passes. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility in the mountains.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include
travel into the back country.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.