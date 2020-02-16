Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 11:12AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm for Western Wyoming through this Evening…

.A storm system will continue to bring significant snow across

far much of western Wyoming through this evening.

* WHAT and WHERE…Periods of moderate to heavy snow across

Jackson Hole and surrounding mountains. Additional snow

accumulations this afternoon and evening of 2 to 4 inches in the

lower elevations, and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM tonight. The heaviest snowfall will occur

through 5 PM.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially over mountains

passes. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility in the mountains.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include

travel into the back country.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.