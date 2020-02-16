Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 1:47AM MST until February 16 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow at times. Additional snow
accumulations 2 to 5 inches in most area, except 7 to 15 inches
at higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…The Targhee, Big Hole, Caribou, and Bear River Ranges,
including Island Park and Wayan.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM MST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to hazardous at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing
and drifting snow with significantly reduced visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.