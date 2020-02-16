Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 2:38PM MST until February 16 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow at times. Additional snow

accumulations 1 to 4 inches in the mountain valleys and 4 to 9

inches possible above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph

at times.

* WHERE…The Targhee, Big Hole, Caribou, and Bear River Ranges,

including Island Park and Wayan.

* WHEN…Through 10 PM MST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult to hazardous at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow may

significantly reduce visibility at times.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.