Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 3:56AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm for Western Wyoming through this Evening…
.A storm system will bring significant snow across much of
western Wyoming today through this evening.
* WHAT and WHERE…Periods of moderate to heavy snow across
Jackson Hole and surrounding mountains. New snow accumulations
through tonight of 4 to 7 inches in the Jackson Valley.
Additional snowfall through tonight in the Tetons will range
from 8 to 15 inches. Additional snowfall in the Gros Ventre
Mountains will range from 6 to 12 inches through tonight.
Locally higher amounts are possible.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over
mountains passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include
travel into the back country.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.