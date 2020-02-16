Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 3:56AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm for Western Wyoming through this Evening…

.A storm system will bring significant snow across much of

western Wyoming today through this evening.

* WHAT and WHERE…Periods of moderate to heavy snow expected

across the Star Valley and in the Salt River and Wyoming

mountain ranges. New snowfall through tonight will range from of

4 to 7 inches in the Star Valley, locally higher amounts around

Alpine. Additional snowfall in the mountains through tonight

will range from 8 to 12 inches.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include

travel into the back country.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.