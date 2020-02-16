Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 11:12AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm for Western Wyoming through this Evening…

.A storm system will continue to bring significant snow across

far much of western Wyoming through this evening.

* WHAT…Periods of snow.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Sunday. The heaviest snowfall will occur

through 5 PM.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…Additional snowfall this afternoon and evening

between 1 and 3 inches.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for adverse winter weather if

recreating this weekend.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.