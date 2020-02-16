Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 11:12AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm for Western Wyoming through this Evening…
.A storm system will continue to bring significant snow across
far much of western Wyoming through this evening.
* WHAT…Periods of snow.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM Sunday. The heaviest snowfall will occur
through 5 PM.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…Additional snowfall this afternoon and evening
between 1 and 3 inches.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for adverse winter weather if
recreating this weekend.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.