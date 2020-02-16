Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 11:12AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm for Western Wyoming through this Evening…
.A storm system will continue to bring significant snow across
far much of western Wyoming through this evening.
* WHAT…Periods of light to moderate snow.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM tonight. The heaviest snowfall will occur
through 5 PM.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…Additional snowfall this afternoon and evening
generally 2 to 4 inches across the south, and 1 to 2 inches
over northern Yellowstone National Park.
* IMPACTS…The reduced visibility in snow and, or blowing snow
can be very disorientating for people recreating.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.