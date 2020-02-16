Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 11:12AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm for Western Wyoming through this Evening…

.A storm system will continue to bring significant snow across

far much of western Wyoming through this evening.

* WHAT…Periods of light to moderate snow.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM tonight. The heaviest snowfall will occur

through 5 PM.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…Additional snowfall this afternoon and evening

generally 2 to 4 inches across the south, and 1 to 2 inches

over northern Yellowstone National Park.

* IMPACTS…The reduced visibility in snow and, or blowing snow

can be very disorientating for people recreating.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.