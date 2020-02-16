Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 1:47AM MST until February 16 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in

the valleys and basins, with up to 6 inches at higher

elevations.

* WHERE…The Sawtooth, Frank Church, and Sun Valley regions,

including Stanley, Galena, and Ketchum.

* WHEN…Through 3 PM MST Today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult to hazardous road conditions at

times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing

and drifting snow with reduced visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.