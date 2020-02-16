Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 1:47AM MST until February 16 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in
the valleys and basins, with up to 6 inches at higher
elevations.
* WHERE…The Sawtooth, Frank Church, and Sun Valley regions,
including Stanley, Galena, and Ketchum.
* WHEN…Through 3 PM MST Today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult to hazardous road conditions at
times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing
and drifting snow with reduced visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.