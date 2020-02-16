Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 2:38PM MST until February 16 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…The Teton and Bear Lake Valleys, including Driggs and

Montpelier.

* WHEN…Through 10 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult to hazardous road conditions at

times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow may

significantly reduce visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.