Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 2:38PM MST until February 16 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow at times. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…The Teton and Bear Lake Valleys, including Driggs and
Montpelier.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM MST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult to hazardous road conditions at
times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow may
significantly reduce visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.