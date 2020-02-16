Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 3:56AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm for Western Wyoming through this Evening…

.A storm system will bring significant snow across much of

western Wyoming today through this evening.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Sunday.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…Snowfall through this evening of 3 to 5 inches.

The highest amounts will occur between Sage and Cokeville.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for adverse winter weather if

recreating this weekend.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.