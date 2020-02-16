Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 3:56AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm for Western Wyoming through this Evening…
.A storm system will bring significant snow across much of
western Wyoming today through this evening.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate to heavy at times.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM Sunday.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…New snowfall through tonight will be from 3 to 5
inches over most of the park. In the southern portion of
Yellowstone National Park, new snowfall of 6 to 10 inches is
likely with locally higher amounts possible. Additional snowfall
of 1 to 3 inches is expected around Mammoth through tonight.
* IMPACTS…The reduced visibility in snow and, or blowing snow
can be very disorientating for people recreating.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.