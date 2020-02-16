Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 3:56AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm for Western Wyoming through this Evening…

.A storm system will bring significant snow across much of

western Wyoming today through this evening.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate to heavy at times.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Sunday.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…New snowfall through tonight will be from 3 to 5

inches over most of the park. In the southern portion of

Yellowstone National Park, new snowfall of 6 to 10 inches is

likely with locally higher amounts possible. Additional snowfall

of 1 to 3 inches is expected around Mammoth through tonight.

* IMPACTS…The reduced visibility in snow and, or blowing snow

can be very disorientating for people recreating.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.