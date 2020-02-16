Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 8:40AM MST until February 16 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
Brief bursts of heavy snow will lead highly variable road
conditions.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.