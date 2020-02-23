Special Weather Statement issued February 23 at 1:19PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A fast moving cold front this evening is expected to create a
brief period of hazardous impactful weather conditions. Snow,
and Blowing Snow are all possible with even a slight chance for a
thunder clap. Expect 1 to 3 inches of snow for the Northern
Central mountains, Eastern Highlands, Teton Area, Big Hole
mountains, Caribou range and the Wasatch mountains. There will be
some localized areas like the western Sawtooth mountains and the
eastern Island Park area as well as the eastern Big Hole mountains
that will likely receive 4 to 5 inches of snow accumulation.
Blowing snow is expected to create areas of reduced visibility as
well as the front passes through.
