Special Weather Statement issued February 23 at 1:19PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A fast moving cold front this evening is expected to create a

brief period of hazardous impactful weather conditions. Snow,

and Blowing Snow are all possible with even a slight chance for a

thunder clap. Expect 1 to 3 inches of snow for the Northern

Central mountains, Eastern Highlands, Teton Area, Big Hole

mountains, Caribou range and the Wasatch mountains. There will be

some localized areas like the western Sawtooth mountains and the

eastern Island Park area as well as the eastern Big Hole mountains

that will likely receive 4 to 5 inches of snow accumulation.

Blowing snow is expected to create areas of reduced visibility as

well as the front passes through.