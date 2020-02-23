Special Weather Statement issued February 23 at 4:07PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the Valley and 3
to 6 inches in the mountains. Locally higher amounts are
possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph at times.
* WHERE…The western mountains, Jackson and Star Valleys.
* WHEN…Tonight. The heaviest snow and strongest winds are most
likely between 10 pm and 3 am.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Anticipate rapidly changing road
conditions, including slick and snow covered roads, as well as
poor visibility.
