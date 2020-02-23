Special Weather Statement issued February 23 at 4:07PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the Valley and 3

to 6 inches in the mountains. Locally higher amounts are

possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph at times.

* WHERE…The western mountains, Jackson and Star Valleys.

* WHEN…Tonight. The heaviest snow and strongest winds are most

likely between 10 pm and 3 am.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Anticipate rapidly changing road

conditions, including slick and snow covered roads, as well as

poor visibility.