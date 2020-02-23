Special Weather Statement issued February 23 at 5:53PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 541 PM MST, light to moderate snow was pushing into the Stanley

Basin ahead of a strong cold front which was located east of the

Cascade area. Thunderstorms were accompanying the front and are

expected to pass well north of the Stanley area around 7 PM MDT. If

they hold together and continue on their current trajectory, they

may reach the Challis area around 8 PM MDT. Brief heavy snowfall

will likely accompany the front along with strong gusty winds as it

advances through the central Idaho mountains this evening.

Individuals recreating or traveling in the central mountains this

evening should be prepared for winter weather conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Ketchum, Sun Valley, Challis, Stanley, Galena Lodge, Sunbeam,

Clayton, Loon Creek Airport, Galena Summit, Herd Lake, Bayhorse Lake,

Meadow Peak, Cape Horn Area, Thomas Creek Airstrip, Smiley Creek

Airport, Twin Bridges Airport, Willow Creek Summit, Ellis, Seafoam

Ranger Station and Bonanza.