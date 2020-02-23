Special Weather Statement issued February 23 at 6:10AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A fast moving cold front will move through early this evening
into early tomorrow morning. Expect 1 to 3 inches of snow for the
Northern Central mountains, Eastern Highlands, Teton Valley, Big
Hole mountains, Caribou range and the Wasatch mountains. There
will be some localized areas like the western Sawtooth mountains
and the eastern Island Park area as well as the eastern Big Hole
mountains that will likely receive 4 to 5, possibly higher, inches
of snow. Though the snow will move through rather quickly it will
likely be heavy at times with blowing snow due to strong winds
making visibility very low, possibly near white-out conditions.
Comments