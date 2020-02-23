Special Weather Statement issued February 23 at 6:10AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A fast moving cold front will move through early this evening

into early tomorrow morning. Expect 1 to 3 inches of snow for the

Northern Central mountains, Eastern Highlands, Teton Valley, Big

Hole mountains, Caribou range and the Wasatch mountains. There

will be some localized areas like the western Sawtooth mountains

and the eastern Island Park area as well as the eastern Big Hole

mountains that will likely receive 4 to 5, possibly higher, inches

of snow. Though the snow will move through rather quickly it will

likely be heavy at times with blowing snow due to strong winds

making visibility very low, possibly near white-out conditions.