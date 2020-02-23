Special Weather Statement issued February 23 at 7:08PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 702 PM MST, a cold front was moving southeast through the Stanley
Basin and Challis area with accompanying light to moderate snow.
Individuals traveling through the central mountains or along Highway
22 or 20 from Howe to Carey should be prepared for winter weather
and strong gusty winds this evening. Snow conditions may create
hazardous road conditions and poor visibility at times.
Locations impacted include…
Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Challis, Carey, Mackay, Stanley, Grouse,
Mackay Reservoir, Little Wood Reservoir, Picabo, Bellevue, Gannett,
Darlington, Chilly Barton Flat, Sunbeam, Galena Lodge, Moore, Clayton
and Summit Reservoir.
