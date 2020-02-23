Special Weather Statement issued February 23 at 9:20PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 911 PM MST, a band of snow extending from Hailey to Dubois was
pushing southeast into the INL and is expected to continue shifting
southeast into the Interstate 15 corridor between 10 PM and 11 PM
MDT. Temperatures across INL and the Upper Snake River Plain were
cold enough to support snow while much warmer temperatures were
noted from Blackfoot south through American Falls. As the band works
south into the Interstate 86 corridor late this evening we may see a
wintry mix of rain changing over to snow as the front moves through
the region. Motorists traveling along Interstate 15 should be
prepared for light snow and slick road conditions from Idaho Falls
northward this evening.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, American Falls, Rigby,
Ashton, Arco, Dubois, Carey, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Goshen,
American Falls Reservoir, Terreton, Marysville, Lorenzo, Chubbuck,
Ammon and Shelley.
