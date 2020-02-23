Special Weather Statement issued February 23 at 9:40PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 933 PM MST, a strong cold front was pushing east through the
Burley and Shoshone area producing sustained winds of 45 mph with
wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph immediately with the frontal passage.
Motorists traveling along Interstate 84 through the Burley area and
Highway 75 north through Shoshone should be prepared for strong
gusty cross winds and difficult driving conditions through 11 PM
MST.
Locations impacted include…
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Shoshone, Carey, Malta, Lake Walcott, Oakley
Reservoir, Picabo, Paul, Oakley, Richfield, Declo, Rockland, Albion,
Minidoka, Juniper, Cold Water Rest Area, Elba and Almo.
Comments