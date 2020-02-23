Special Weather Statement issued February 23 at 9:40PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 933 PM MST, a strong cold front was pushing east through the

Burley and Shoshone area producing sustained winds of 45 mph with

wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph immediately with the frontal passage.

Motorists traveling along Interstate 84 through the Burley area and

Highway 75 north through Shoshone should be prepared for strong

gusty cross winds and difficult driving conditions through 11 PM

MST.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Shoshone, Carey, Malta, Lake Walcott, Oakley

Reservoir, Picabo, Paul, Oakley, Richfield, Declo, Rockland, Albion,

Minidoka, Juniper, Cold Water Rest Area, Elba and Almo.