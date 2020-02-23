Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 1:55PM MST until February 24 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected below 7000 feet.
* WHERE…Burley, Malta, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, Preston, and
Malad.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.