Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 7:19AM MST until February 24 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected
creating periods of blowing snow and low visibility.
* WHERE… Burley, Malta, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, Preston,
Dubois, Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Challis.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle.