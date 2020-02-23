Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 12:39PM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 5 PM today to 11 AM MST Monday. Winds gusts will be
strongest from 5 PM this afternoon to 9PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected by low visibility, strong
cross winds, and slippery roadways.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
