Alerts

* WHAT…Gusty to strong winds. West to northwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Much of southern Wyoming.

* WHEN…Through today. The strongest winds are expected this

morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Local snow showers may bring reduced

visibility in some locations. Travelers are urged to watch for

strong cross winds, including along Interstate 80.