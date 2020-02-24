Special Weather Statement issued February 24 at 6:04PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 557 PM MST, radar and webcams continued to show light snow
falling over the southeast mountains. Light accumulations were noted
over Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, and
Emigration Canyon causing slick road conditions. Individuals
traveling over mountain passes within the southeast mountains this
evening should be prepared for winter travel conditions and use
caution.
Locations impacted include…
Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, and Emigration
Canyon.
