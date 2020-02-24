Special Weather Statement issued February 24 at 6:04PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 557 PM MST, radar and webcams continued to show light snow

falling over the southeast mountains. Light accumulations were noted

over Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, and

Emigration Canyon causing slick road conditions. Individuals

traveling over mountain passes within the southeast mountains this

evening should be prepared for winter travel conditions and use

caution.

Locations impacted include…

Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, and Emigration

Canyon.