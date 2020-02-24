Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 2:46AM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. The cold wind chills as
low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.