Special Weather Statement issued February 28 at 2:17PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Southeast Idaho will see a return of snowfall as a cold front

sweeps in from the northwest. From Pocatello to Rexburg, about 1

to 3 inches of snowfall are possible this weekend, while the

Eastern Highlands from Driggs to Palisades to Montpelier will see

about 3 to 5 inches of new snow. Locally heavier amounts up to 10

inches can be expected in the higher elevations. Be prepared for

slick travel as snow accumulates on roads.