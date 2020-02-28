Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 2:17 pm

Special Weather Statement issued February 28 at 2:17PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Southeast Idaho will see a return of snowfall as a cold front
sweeps in from the northwest. From Pocatello to Rexburg, about 1
to 3 inches of snowfall are possible this weekend, while the
Eastern Highlands from Driggs to Palisades to Montpelier will see
about 3 to 5 inches of new snow. Locally heavier amounts up to 10
inches can be expected in the higher elevations. Be prepared for
slick travel as snow accumulates on roads.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply