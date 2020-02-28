Special Weather Statement issued February 28 at 2:17PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Southeast Idaho will see a return of snowfall as a cold front
sweeps in from the northwest. From Pocatello to Rexburg, about 1
to 3 inches of snowfall are possible this weekend, while the
Eastern Highlands from Driggs to Palisades to Montpelier will see
about 3 to 5 inches of new snow. Locally heavier amounts up to 10
inches can be expected in the higher elevations. Be prepared for
slick travel as snow accumulates on roads.
