Special Weather Statement issued February 29 at 2:15PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A cold front will swing through southeast Idaho tonight, bringing
a round of snowfall to the area. Snow will begin late this
afternoon and early evening for higher terrain areas such as Pine
Creek Pass, Ashton Hill and Island Park, with snow beginning from
Idaho Falls southwest to Burley around midnight, and finally the
far southeast corner such as Preston and Bear Lake shortly after
midnight. Snow will end across the Snake Plain by mid Sunday
morning, but continue in the far southeast corner until Sunday
evening. Generally 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected, with
locally higher amounts for favored areas such as Pine Creek Pass,
bench areas outside of Pocatello and the Idaho portion of the
Wasatch. Travelers should expect wintry travel conditions and
allow extra time to reach their destinations.
