Special Weather Statement issued February 29 at 5:02AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A cold front will swing through southeast Idaho tonight, bringing

a round of snowfall to the area. Snow will begin late this

afternoon and early evening for higher terrain areas such as Pine

Creek Pass, Ashton Hill and Island Park, with snow beginning from

Idaho Falls southwest to Burley around midnight, and finally the

far southeast corner such as Preston and Bear Lake shortly after

midnight. Snow will end across the Snake Plain by mid Sunday

morning, but continue in the far southeast corner until Sunday

evening. Generally 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected, with

locally higher amounts for favored areas such as Pine Creek Pass,

bench areas outside of Pocatello and the Idaho portion of the

Wasatch. Travelers should expect wintry travel conditions and

allow extra time to reach their destinations.