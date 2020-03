Alerts

* WHAT and WHERE…Snow. Snow totals of 2 to 4 inches in the lower

elevations. Snowfall in the Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and

West Slopes of the Wind Rivers will range from 4 to 6 inches

with around 8 inches in the higher mountain peaks.

* WHEN…Today into this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions today and

tonight.