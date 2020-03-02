Special Weather Statement issued March 2 at 2:35PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
The combination of strong winds and fresh snow cover is resulting
in some areas of blowing snow across the area. These conditions
will likely persist through the rest of this afternoon.
* WHAT…Blowing and drifting snow along with winds of 20 to 30
mph, along with a few gusts of 40 mph.
* WHERE…The lower elevations of southern Lincoln County.
* WHEN…The rest of this afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…If out driving on area highways during this
time frame, anticipate fluctuating visibility due to areas of
blowing and drifting snow. The visibility will likely drop to
below one quarter of a mile at times.
