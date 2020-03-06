Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 2:17PM MST until March 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Total snow accumulations of 4 to

8 inches above 7,500 feet. Below 7,500 feet, a mix of rain and

snow is expected, with a dusting to 3 inches possible.

* WHERE…The Sawtooth, White Cloud, Boulder, and Smoky Mountains

above 7,500 feet, including Banner Summit and Galena Summit.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slick driving conditions due to areas of snow

and slush on roadways, especially over Banner and Galena

Summits.

Slow down and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.