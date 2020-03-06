Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 2:17PM MST until March 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Total snow accumulations of 4 to
8 inches above 7,500 feet. Below 7,500 feet, a mix of rain and
snow is expected, with a dusting to 3 inches possible.
* WHERE…The Sawtooth, White Cloud, Boulder, and Smoky Mountains
above 7,500 feet, including Banner Summit and Galena Summit.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slick driving conditions due to areas of snow
and slush on roadways, especially over Banner and Galena
Summits.
Slow down and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.