Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 2:43AM MST until March 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times above 7500 feet. Total
snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches.
* WHERE…Primarily the Sawtooth, White Cloud, Boulder, and Smoky
Mountains above 7500 feet MSL.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult road conditions, especially over
Galena Summit.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
