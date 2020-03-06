Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 2:43AM MST until March 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times above 7500 feet. Total

snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches.

* WHERE…Primarily the Sawtooth, White Cloud, Boulder, and Smoky

Mountains above 7500 feet MSL.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult road conditions, especially over

Galena Summit.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.