Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 1:56PM MST until March 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times through the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches above 7,500 feet. Below 7,500
feet, a mix of rain and snow is expected, with a dusting to 2
inches possible.
* WHERE…The Sawtooth, White Cloud, Boulder, and Smoky
Mountains above 7,500 feet, including Banner Summit and Galena
Summit.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slick driving conditions due to areas of
snow and slush on roadways, especially over Banner and Galena
Summits.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.