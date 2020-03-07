Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 1:56PM MST until March 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times through the evening. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches above 7,500 feet. Below 7,500

feet, a mix of rain and snow is expected, with a dusting to 2

inches possible.

* WHERE…The Sawtooth, White Cloud, Boulder, and Smoky

Mountains above 7,500 feet, including Banner Summit and Galena

Summit.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slick driving conditions due to areas of

snow and slush on roadways, especially over Banner and Galena

Summits.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.