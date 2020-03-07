Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 2:38AM MST until March 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches above 7,500 feet. Below 7,500 feet, a mix of rain and

snow is expected, with a dusting to 3 inches possible.

* WHERE…The Sawtooth, White Cloud, Boulder, and Smoky

Mountains above 7,500 feet, including Banner Summit and Galena

Summit.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slick driving conditions due to areas of

snow and slush on roadways, especially over Banner and Galena

Summits.

Slow down and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.