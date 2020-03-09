Special Weather Statement issued March 9 at 1:56PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Snow and rain showers will continue this evening and overnight,
with snow levels around 5500 to 6000 feet. Periods of heavy snow
are possible, particularly impacting mountain passes such as
Malad, Fish Creek, Georgetown, Geneva, Border and Emigration. Difficult
driving conditions on slick and snowy roads may be experienced.
Lowered visibilities are also expected in these conditions.
Tonight, the band of precipitation will shift south and east and
impact areas from Preston to Bear Lake. Precipitation should end
Tuesday morning shortly after sunrise across the Bear Lake area.
Generally 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected with locally higher
amounts possible.
Remember to slow down when traveling in winter driving conditions
and allow extra time to reach your destination.
