Special Weather Statement issued March 9 at 1:56PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Snow and rain showers will continue this evening and overnight,

with snow levels around 5500 to 6000 feet. Periods of heavy snow

are possible, particularly impacting mountain passes such as

Malad, Fish Creek, Georgetown, Geneva, Border and Emigration. Difficult

driving conditions on slick and snowy roads may be experienced.

Lowered visibilities are also expected in these conditions.

Tonight, the band of precipitation will shift south and east and

impact areas from Preston to Bear Lake. Precipitation should end

Tuesday morning shortly after sunrise across the Bear Lake area.

Generally 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected with locally higher

amounts possible.

Remember to slow down when traveling in winter driving conditions

and allow extra time to reach your destination.