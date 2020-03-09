Special Weather Statement issued March 9 at 2:12PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the

lower elevations and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Locally

higher amounts possible in the Star Valley and Hoback Junction.

* WHERE…Far western Wyoming.

* WHEN…Into Tonight, with the heaviest snow expected through

around 10 pm.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions over

mountain passes.