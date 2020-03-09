Special Weather Statement issued March 9 at 5:29AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
An area of low pressure will pass through the area today and
tonight, causing snow and rain showers to develop, especially
south and east of a Burley to Pocatello to Palisades line. Snow
levels are forecast to range from 5500 to 6000 feet, with all
snow above this level and rain or a rain snow mix below this
level. Mountain passes such as Malad, Fish Creek, Georgetown,
Geneva, Border and Emigration may experience difficult driving
conditions due to accumulating snow. Tonight, the band of
precipitation will shift south and east and impact areas from
Preston to Bear Lake. Precipitation should end Tuesday morning
shortly after sunrise across the Bear Lake area. Generally 1 to 3
inches of snow is expected with locally higher amounts possible.
