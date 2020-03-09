Special Weather Statement issued March 9 at 5:29AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

An area of low pressure will pass through the area today and

tonight, causing snow and rain showers to develop, especially

south and east of a Burley to Pocatello to Palisades line. Snow

levels are forecast to range from 5500 to 6000 feet, with all

snow above this level and rain or a rain snow mix below this

level. Mountain passes such as Malad, Fish Creek, Georgetown,

Geneva, Border and Emigration may experience difficult driving

conditions due to accumulating snow. Tonight, the band of

precipitation will shift south and east and impact areas from

Preston to Bear Lake. Precipitation should end Tuesday morning

shortly after sunrise across the Bear Lake area. Generally 1 to 3

inches of snow is expected with locally higher amounts possible.