Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Areas of dense fog, with visibility down to a quarter

mile or less.

* WHERE…Portions of Sublette County, near Big Piney.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be prepared for sudden

reductions in visibility. If driving, slow down, use your

headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.