Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 1:50PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A cold front will move through the area Saturday evening, causing

showers to develop. Rain showers are forecast to develop Saturday.

These rain showers are forecast to change to snow showers by

sunset Saturday evening before diminishing Saturday night. A quick

1 to 3 inches of slushy snow accumulation will be possible

Saturday evening particularly in the Upper Snake Plain, leading

to reduced visibility and the possibility of slick spots.

Travelers should be prepared for the possibility of slick driving

conditions at times. The snow will be dense with a high

moisture content. Damage is possible due to the stress on tree

limbs and powerlines caused by the weight of heavy, wet snow.