Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 1:50PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A cold front will move through the area Saturday evening, causing
showers to develop. These rain showers are forecast to change to
snow showers by sunset Saturday evening before diminishing
Saturday night. A quick 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow accumulation
will be possible Saturday evening leading to reduced visibility
and the possibility of slick spots.
Travelers should be prepared for the possibility of slick driving
conditions at times. The snow will be dense with a high
moisture content. Damage is possible due to the stress on tree
limbs and powerlines caused by the weight of heavy, wet snow.
