Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 1:50PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

A cold front will move through the area Saturday evening, causing

showers to develop. These rain showers are forecast to change to

snow showers by sunset Saturday evening before diminishing

Saturday night. A quick 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow accumulation

will be possible Saturday evening leading to reduced visibility

and the possibility of slick spots.

Travelers should be prepared for the possibility of slick driving

conditions at times. The snow will be dense with a high

moisture content. Damage is possible due to the stress on tree

limbs and powerlines caused by the weight of heavy, wet snow.