Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 1:50PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
An approaching area of low pressure will begin to spread snow
showers across the central Idaho mountains Saturday morning
continuing through the afternoon. A brief break in snowfall is
possible Saturday evening before additional snowfall develops
Saturday night and continues through Sunday. For lower elevation
areas such as Arco, Mackay, Craters of the Moon, INL and areas
north and east towards Small, the heaviest and most persistent
snow should develop Saturday evening and continue through Sunday.
Two to 6 inches of snow is expected for valleys with 12 inches or
more above 8000 feet elevation.
Slick driving conditions will be possible through the weekend.
Drivers should be prepared for wintry travel conditions.
Comments