Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 6:46AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

An approaching area of low pressure will begin to spread snow

showers across the central Idaho mountains Saturday morning

continuing through the afternoon. A brief break in snowfall is

possible Saturday evening before additional snowfall develops

Saturday night and continues through Sunday. For lower elevation

areas such as Arco, Craters of the Moon, INL and areas north and

east towards Small, the heaviest and most persistent snow should

develop Saturday evening and continue through Sunday. 1 to 4

inches of snow is expected for valleys with 12 inches or more

above 8000 feet elevation. The snow will be dense with a high

moisture content. Slick driving conditions will be possible

through the weekend. Drivers should be prepared for wintry travel

conditions.