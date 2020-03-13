Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 6:46AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
An approaching area of low pressure will begin to spread snow
showers across the central Idaho mountains Saturday morning
continuing through the afternoon. A brief break in snowfall is
possible Saturday evening before additional snowfall develops
Saturday night and continues through Sunday. For lower elevation
areas such as Arco, Craters of the Moon, INL and areas north and
east towards Small, the heaviest and most persistent snow should
develop Saturday evening and continue through Sunday. 1 to 4
inches of snow is expected for valleys with 12 inches or more
above 8000 feet elevation. The snow will be dense with a high
moisture content. Slick driving conditions will be possible
through the weekend. Drivers should be prepared for wintry travel
conditions.
