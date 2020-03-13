Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 6:46AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A cold front will move through the area Saturday evening, causing
showers to develop. Rain showers are forecast to develop late
Saturday afternoon. These rain showers are forecast to change to
snow showers by sunset Saturday evening before diminishing
Saturday night. A quick 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow accumulation
will be possible Saturday evening leading to reduced visibilty and
the possibility of slick spots. Travelers should be prepared for
the possibility of slick driving conditions at times. Conditions
should improve late Saturday night into Sunday.
