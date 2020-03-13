Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 6:46AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A cold front will move through the area Saturday evening, causing

showers to develop. Rain showers are forecast to develop late

Saturday afternoon. These rain showers are forecast to change to

snow showers by sunset Saturday evening before diminishing

Saturday night. A quick 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow accumulation

will be possible Saturday evening leading to reduced visibilty and

the possibility of slick spots. Travelers should be prepared for

the possibility of slick driving conditions at times. Conditions

should improve late Saturday night into Sunday.