Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 6:46AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A storm system will bring rain and snow showers to the area
beginning Saturday morning. Rain snow levels will be generally
between 6000 and 6500 feet elevation Saturday. Cooling conditions
Saturday night should bring snow to valley floors. On Saturday,
rain on snow in lower valleys may lead to ponding of water in low
elevation areas. For areas that experience all snow, slick driving
conditions will be possible. Showers should decrease in coverage
and intensity Sunday morning. 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible
in valleys with 3 to 6 inches of snow possible above 6500 feet
elevation with locally higher amounts possible.
