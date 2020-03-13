Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 6:46AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A storm system will bring rain and snow showers to the area

beginning Saturday morning. Rain snow levels will be generally

between 6000 and 6500 feet elevation Saturday. Cooling conditions

Saturday night should bring snow to valley floors. On Saturday,

rain on snow in lower valleys may lead to ponding of water in low

elevation areas. For areas that experience all snow, slick driving

conditions will be possible. Showers should decrease in coverage

and intensity Sunday morning. 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible

in valleys with 3 to 6 inches of snow possible above 6500 feet

elevation with locally higher amounts possible.