Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 1:52PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Warning Saturday and Sunday for Far Northwest
Wyoming…
.A moist southwest flow will bring significant snowfall across
far northwest Wyoming this weekend.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18
inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes.
People in the backcountry could become disorientated and lost
due to low visibility in snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the
backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments