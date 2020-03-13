Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 1:52PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warning Saturday and Sunday for Far Northwest

Wyoming…

.A moist southwest flow will bring significant snowfall across

far northwest Wyoming this weekend.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18

inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes.

People in the backcountry could become disorientated and lost

due to low visibility in snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the

backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.