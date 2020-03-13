Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 1:52PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warning Saturday and Sunday for Far Northwest

Wyoming…

.A moist southwest flow will bring significant snowfall across

far northwest Wyoming this weekend.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15

inches in southwestern mountains. Only 2 to 4 inches around

Mammoth.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…People in the backcountry could become disorientated

and lost due to low visibility in snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.