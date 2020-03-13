Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 1:32PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Periods of snow and heavy snow. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches with over 12 inches above 8000 ft.
* WHERE…The Sawtooth and Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, Big
Lost Highlands and Copper Basin.
* WHEN…Beginning Saturday morning and continuing through Sunday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Damage is possible
due to the stress on tree limbs and powerlines caused by the
weight of heavy, wet snow.
forecasts for updates on this situation.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
