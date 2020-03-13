Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 1:32PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Periods of snow and heavy snow. Rain may mix in at
times, especially for areas below 6,500 feet elevation. Total
snowfall amounts of 8 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts
possible, especially for areas above 8,000 feet elevation.
* WHERE…Island Park area and the Big Hole Mountains including
Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass and Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Damage is possible
due to the stress on tree limbs and powerlines caused by the
weight of heavy, wet snow.
forecasts for updates on this situation.
