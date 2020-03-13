Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 1:32PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Periods of snow and heavy snow. Rain may mix in at

times, especially for areas below 6,500 feet elevation. Total

snowfall amounts of 8 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts

possible, especially for areas above 8,000 feet elevation.

* WHERE…Island Park area and the Big Hole Mountains including

Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass and Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Damage is possible

due to the stress on tree limbs and powerlines caused by the

weight of heavy, wet snow.

