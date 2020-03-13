Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 1:52PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warning Saturday and Sunday for Far Northwest

Wyoming…

.A moist southwest flow will bring significant snowfall across

far northwest Wyoming this weekend.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, including over Salt

Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.