Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 1:52PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Warning Saturday and Sunday for Far Northwest
Wyoming…
.A moist southwest flow will bring significant snowfall across
far northwest Wyoming this weekend.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, including over Salt
Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments